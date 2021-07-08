Community & Events

Make-A-Wish Illinois Goes Over the Edge for Wishes

Associate Board Launches Inaugural Rappelling Fundraiser
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have what it takes to rappel down 36-stories of a Chicago skyrise? Fear and uncertainty are part of having a critical illness, but so are hope and courage. ON August 6 & 7, 2021, Make-A-Wish Illinois will offer 100 participants the opportunity to rappel down the side of the 36-story Hyatt Regency Chicago while raising awareness and funds for wish granting efforts at Over the Edge for Wishes.

Participants must raise a minimum donation of $1,500 to secure a rappelling spot. Visit wish.org/Illinois for registration and other information. Organized by the young professionals of the Associate Board of Make-A-Wish Illinois, rappelers include several adult and older teen wish alumni and many community supporters, all motivated to create hope and resilience for Illinois children with critical illnesses through life-changing wish experiences.

For children with critical illnesses, the journey to hope and strength begins with a life-changing wish. After this last year, children need the power of a wish now more than ever. Make-A-Wish Illinois expects to grant an unprecedented number of wishes in the coming year. Support from Over the Edge helps to make sure that every wish child can have a transformational wish journey.

Over the Edge is presented by Logistics Property Company, LLC and supported by sponsors including Cottingham & Butler, CIBC, Hyatt Regency Chicago, GCM Grosvenor, The Huntington National Bank, MetLife, Aren Mito - Oppenheimer, the Reedy Family and media partner ABC 7 Chicago.

About Make-A-Wish Illinois

Since being founded locally in 1985, the chapter has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members. A child does NOT necessarily have to have a terminal diagnosis to qualify. Learn more at wish.org/illinois.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmake a wishfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged after ATF agents, CPD officer shot in Morgan Park
Chicago State of Emergency should be issued for violence: activists
4 inmates escape from Fulton County Jail near Peoria
Search ends for Miami condo survivors; death toll at 60
Illinois vaccine lottery: 1st drawing Thurs. for those with COVID shot
Illinois reports 617 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Chicago native, actress Suzzanne Douglas dies at 64
Show More
Watch the new trailer for Disney's 'Encanto'
Naomi Osaka among athletes scheduled to attend The ESPYS
Ald. Austin, chief of staff plead not guilty to federal charges
Iowa man arrested for guns in hotel room proposes after bonding out
Microsoft issues urgent security warning: Update your PC immediately
More TOP STORIES News