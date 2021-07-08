Make-A-Wish Illinois Goes Over the Edge for Wishes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have what it takes to rappel down 36-stories of a Chicago skyrise? Fear and uncertainty are part of having a critical illness, but so are hope and courage. ON August 6 & 7, 2021, Make-A-Wish Illinois will offer 100 participants the opportunity to rappel down the side of the 36-story Hyatt Regency Chicago while raising awareness and funds for wish granting efforts at Over the Edge for Wishes.Participants must raise a minimum donation of $1,500 to secure a rappelling spot. Visit wish.org/Illinois for registration and other information. Organized by the young professionals of the Associate Board of Make-A-Wish Illinois, rappelers include several adult and older teen wish alumni and many community supporters, all motivated to create hope and resilience for Illinois children with critical illnesses through life-changing wish experiences.For children with critical illnesses, the journey to hope and strength begins with a life-changing wish. After this last year, children need the power of a wish now more than ever. Make-A-Wish Illinois expects to grant an unprecedented number of wishes in the coming year. Support from Over the Edge helps to make sure that every wish child can have a transformational wish journey.Over the Edge is presented by Logistics Property Company, LLC and supported by sponsors including Cottingham & Butler, CIBC, Hyatt Regency Chicago, GCM Grosvenor, The Huntington National Bank, MetLife, Aren Mito - Oppenheimer, the Reedy Family and media partner ABC 7 Chicago.Since being founded locally in 1985, the chapter has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members. A child does NOT necessarily have to have a terminal diagnosis to qualify. Learn more at wish.org/illinois.