Man, 37, missing from South Shore located

CHICAGO -- A 37-year-old man reported missing since Wednesday from South Shore on the South Side has been found.
Andrew Hendricks was last seen boarding public transportation in the 7500-block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.
Police canceled the alert Friday, stating Hendricks had been located. Further details were not provided.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
