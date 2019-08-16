Man, 37, missing from South Shore located

Andrew Hendricks was last seen boarding public transportation in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.

CHICAGO -- A 37-year-old man reported missing since Wednesday from South Shore on the South Side has been found.

Andrew Hendricks was last seen boarding public transportation in the 7500-block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Police canceled the alert Friday, stating Hendricks had been located. Further details were not provided.

