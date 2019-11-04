Man, 62, missing from Grand Crossing has been located

Willie Woods, 62, was last seen Nov. 1 in the area of 1200 East 72nd Street, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- UPDATE: 11/04
According to police, Willie Woods has been located and reunited with his family without incident.
---------

A missing man, who police say may be in danger, was last seen in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was wearing a black skull cap, an olive green coat, blue jeans and tan boots.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossingmissing personchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village appears in court
Show More
High CO levels reported at South Side school
Permitless gun carry now legal in Okla.
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Calif. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide, deputies say
Firefighters rescue owl from California fire
More TOP STORIES News