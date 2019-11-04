Man, 62, missing from Grand Crossing has been located

CHICAGO -- UPDATE: 11/04
According to police, Willie Woods has been located and reunited with his family without incident.
---------
A missing man, who police say may be in danger, was last seen in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
He was wearing a black skull cap, an olive green coat, blue jeans and tan boots.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
