I-TEAM

Man accused of credit card fraud pleads guilty to theft

EMBED </>More Videos

A man accused of running credit card scams which targeted merchants has plead guilty to theft.

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man accused of running credit card scams which targeted merchants has plead guilty to theft.

John Hancock was accused of swindling an art gallery owner and using fraudulent credit cards to rip off a high end department store.

Now, the I-Team has learned that Hancock has pleaded guilty to one count of theft and he's in prison.

John Odell Hancock has a prison profile. The 6 ft., 285 lbs. man now sits behind bars at the Vandalia Correctional center in downstate Illinois.

He recently pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft but all other charged were dropped.

When he was arrested on a warrant in January, he faced six different charges which included theft and unlawful forgery of a credit card at several high end merchants... and there were other accusations.

"I think it's fairly amazing that someone would come in here and defraud me to get art," said art gallery owner David Leonardis.

Wicker Park art gallery owner David Leonardis filed a police report against Hancock in September. He showed the I-Team a picture of Hancock posing for the camera with paintings that he put on a credit card.

But Leonardis said after the purchase, Hancock told his credit card company he never got the art and wanted the payment stopped. That's known as a fraudulent "charge-back."

Hancock was shopping while avoiding an earlier arrest warrant on him for a probation violation. He had previously pleaded guilty to stealing IDs and in this crime caught on camera, forging credit cards to buy thousands of dollars' worth of belts and shoes from Neiman Marcus.

"I was not certain it was a good transaction and I made the right decision to not let the product go out the door," said Jon Lind, owner of J.C. Lind Bike Company.

Old Town bike shop owner Jon Lind says he thwarted Hancock from walking out with $10,000 in bikes. Lind believed Hancock tried to use a stolen credit card to fool him.

RELATED: Man accused of targeting local stores with fraudulent credit cards

Hancock was sentenced to three years behind bars, but he could have a parole hearing as early as next July.

If you are a local merchant and are suspicious of a sale you should make sure to match up the ID with the credit card and call the credit card company before running the transaction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftcredit cardsfraudI-TeamconsumerChicagoWicker Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Accused Iranian spy arrested in Chicago considers case 'preposterous'
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Feds charge man in Chicago in bizarre Iranian spy plot
More I-Team
Top Stories
Mickiael Ward found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Yorkville officers seen taunting distressed man on dashcam video
Bad allergies? Ragweed pollen is double the normal level
Hospital security guard charged with having sex with corpse
Reality Winner, leaker of secret report on Russian hacking, gets 5 years
Former Ford Heights mayor charged with embezzling village funds
Show More
Hundreds of Chicago youths head downtown for Hoops in the Hood tournament
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Murder victim suspected in boyfriend's wife's death, investigators say
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
More News