Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of attempting to join Taliban

NEW YORK -- A New York City man was arrested at JFK International Airport Friday morning after allegedly trying to join the Taliban.

He will appear in court in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon.

Authorities said he was accused of attempting to board a flight to Pakistan with the intent was to join the Taliban in Afghanistan.

There is no threat to the New York City area.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released, but authorities said he had been living in the Bronx.

