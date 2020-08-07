Man arrested for murder of Fort Hood soldier who was found dead on the side of the road

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas -- A man has been arrested for the murder of a Fort Hood soldier who was found shot to death on the side of the road.

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brandon Rosecrans.

RELATED: Fort Hood soldier dies in boating accident, marking 5th soldier death within months

On Monday, May 18, Harker Heights Police responded to reports of an unresponsive man next to a Jeep in Harker Heights.

A police affidavit said Olivares and Rosecrans were riding in Rosecran's SUV when Olivares shot the soldier and left his body beside a secluded road near Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights, about 11 miles from Fort Hood. His SUV was found burning about four miles away.

Police said Rosecrans was removed from the vehicle and left on the side of the roadway.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Olivares. At the time of the warrant, Olivares was in custody at the Bell County Jail on unrelated charges.

Olivares is currently in jail. His bond is set at $1 million, and jail records do not list an attorney for the man.

The video in the post is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmurdersoldiersfort hoodu.s. & worldarmy
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found near Belmont Harbor: police
Gov. Pritzker set to announce new COVID-19 restrictions
Chicago alderman tests positive for COVID-19
Old-school surveillance key to tracking alleged Chicago Black Disciples
Glenview fatal stabbing investigation underway after teen found hurt
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Man shot, killed behind West Rogers Park bar and grill
Show More
Some IDES fraud victims unable to access unemployment benefits
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Two cats test positive for COVID-19 in TX
1 in custody after shootout with police in Chatham
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Friday
More TOP STORIES News