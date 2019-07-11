Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop near the lakefront Thursday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the 63-year-old victim was sitting in his parked 2015 Nissan van in the 200-block of North Columbus Drive at around 1:50 a.m. when two men walked up and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.The men took his wallet and phone before they drove off eastbound in his van.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.