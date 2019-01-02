Man charged in shooting of US postal worker in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --A man is facing federal charges in the shooting of a United States Postal Service worker Monday night in Elk Grove Village.
Cameron Ruebusch has been charged with assaulting a postal employee by the United States Postal Inspection Service, according to a complaint and affidavit filed Wednesday.
Investigators said the postal worker told them he parked his USPS vehicle, an unmarked red Dodge Caravan, in front of a home in the 200-block of West Brantwood Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday to deliver mail on that street.
According to investigators, the victim had just gotten back into his car following that delivery and started the engine when a white male wearing a baseball hat, who investigators identified as Ruebusch, tapped on the front passenger window to get his attention. Investigators said when the postal worker looked over he saw a handgun and immediately drove away eastbound on Brantwood Avenue.
As he was driving away, Ruebusch allegedly opened fire, striking the postal worker multiple times, including in the right shoulder.
He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, according to police. He underwent surgery Tuesday and was reported to be alert and in stable condition.
A woman, who did want to be identified, said the man had just delivered her mail when he was shot.
"I mean, we're talking five minutes of him putting the mail in the box and us backing out of the driveway," she said. "He came up and cut us off and just jumped out of the car and said to call the police, that he had been shot."
The woman's husband, a former Chicago Police Department homicide detective, called for help.
"He jumped out of the car and I got out of the car and that time he collapsed on our front lawn," the woman said. "We could see, you know, he had been shot in the neck."
Maria Pignato, another neighbor, came out to help after she heard the shots. She and the other woman talked to the postal worker, trying to keep him awake before an ambulance arrived.
"So I just went up to him and held his hand. I asked him what his name was, asked him if he had a family," Pignato said. "I was just trying to talk to him to help keep him conscious because it was pretty bad."
This was the first known shooting in Elk Grove Village in nearly two years, police said.