Man charged in West Town beating, sex assault

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police said a man has been charged in the severe beating and sexual assault of a woman in the city's West Town neighborhood Monday morning.
Rufus Carson, 37, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping with the intent to inflict harm, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felones.
Police said Carson was taken into custody at about 9 p.m. Monday. Police said he was identified through CTA surveillance.
The sexual assault occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 1200-block of West Ohio Street, police said.
Police said Carson allegedly followed the victim out of a CTA Blue Line station, grabbed her from behind and pulled her into an alley where he severely beat her and sexually assaulted her.
Carson is due in bond court on Wednesday.