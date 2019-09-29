Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A 22 year old Palatine man was charged with terrorism early Sunday morning after plowing his SUV through Woodfield Mall in a bizarre-and still unexplained-incident more than a week ago.Javier Garcia crashed into an unprotected Sears entryway at Woodfield on Friday afternoon, September 20 and kept driving through the department store and out into Illinois' largest mall.Video showed Garcia zig-zagging through the concourse, picking off vendor carts while shoppers tried to get out of the way and ran for their lives.Schaumburg police announced at 2:30 Sunday morning that the Cook County State's Attorney had authorized two charges against Garcia: terrorism, which is a Class X state felony-the most severe category of felony charges in Illinois."State charge based on any act that causes substantial damage to any building containing (5) or more businesses of any type" police said in a statement "Substantial damage means monetary damages greater than $100,000."Garcia is also charged with felony Criminal Damage to Property. He is to appear in Cook County bond court later Sunday.No one was struck by Garcia's car during the bizarre and frightening mall rampage and that is why he faces no additional, more serious charges. Also, authorities say they have concluded he wasn't targeting an individuals, stores or the mall.The question of why he allegedly did it is still open. Police say they don't know a motive for the potentially deadly incident, even after hours of questioning Garcia and one week at a psychiatric facility."Police believe Garcia acted alone, no motive has been determined" investigators said Sunday. "Garcia was released from AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute on Fridayand transported to the custody of Schaumburg Police" they said.The driver said nothing to explain himself and what happened when he was taken into custody. Bystander photos show him glassy-eyed and silent but not violent or threatening.As the ABC7 I-Team first reported on the day of the incident, Garcia was on medication for an undisclosed condition according to his father. The I-Team spoke with his father by phone shortly after his son arrived at Schaumburg police headquarters.Other than First Degree Murder, in Illinois a Class X felony is the is serious charge a person can face. If convicted of the terrorism charge, prison is mandatory under state law. Garcia could be sentenced to 6 to 30 years in the penitentiary.