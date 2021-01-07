Chicago police rescue man, fellow officer who fell through Humboldt Park Lagoon ice

Chicago police said a man was kneeling in the middle of the frozen lagoon, and an officer was trying to help him to safety about 5:30 p.m.
But, in the process, the ice cracked, and they both fell in.
Other responding officers were able to get the officer and victim to safety.
"We're here to remind the public, as the weather begins to change, stay away from any large body of water," an officer said. "Do not venture off into the ice; it may look safe, but it's not."
Police recommend ice rinks as a safe way to enjoy the ice.