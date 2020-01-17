Jerrell Dorsey sentenced to 60 years in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5259192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alleged gang member Jerrell Dorsey has been found guilty of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton while she sold candy with her mother near their Ch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jerrell Dorsey has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2012 death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton, who was shot by a stray bullet while selling candy with her mother by their Chicago home.Dorsey was sentenced in court on Thursday.Heaven's mother, Ashake Banks, has waited eight years for the day when she would get justice for her daughter. But Dorsey's sentencing this week provides no satisfaction."That's just a slap on the wrist," Banks said. "I don't care if he never sees his kids again. I don't care about none of that. I'm living a life sentence right now."Heaven's brother, Frederick Wallace, was also disappointed in the sentencing decision."He should've got life," Wallace said.According to prosecutors, the 33-year-old alleged gang member fired as many as 10 shots toward a rival gang member in the North Austin neighborhood in June 2012. Heaven was selling candy and snow cones from a stand in her front yard when she was shot in the back by a stray bullet.The crime prompted anti-violence marches and calls from then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. But it would be years before police would arrest Dorsey.Banks said Dorsey contacted her by phone to proclaim his innocence."Trying to explain he didn't do it. I told him, 'You lie again on this phone and I'm going to hang up.' I hung up like three to four times," Banks said.When asked if he had anything to say before the sentencing, Dorsey told the court, "I just want to say my heart goes out to the family, but I'm innocent. I didn't do this."Banks, who now works as a victim's advocate, said she has no doubt Dorsey is the killer."Like I told him, maybe God will forgive you, but I won't," Banks said.The judge is allowing Dorsey to stay at the Cook County Jail through the weekend so he can visit with his family before being sent to state prison.Heaven Sutton's family said they're disappointed with that because they can never visit with her again.