62-year-old man killed by vehicle in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man was killed Friday after being hit by a vehicle in west suburban Lisle.
At 10:20 p.m., the Lisle Police Department responded to reports of an accident near the area of College Road and Maple Avenue, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found the 62-year-old on the ground and unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, initially fled northbound on College Road but returned to the scene of the crash, police said. He was cited for failure to render aid.
