62-year-old man killed by vehicle in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man was killed Friday after being hit by a vehicle in west suburban Lisle.At 10:20 p.m., the Lisle Police Department responded to reports of an accident near the area of College Road and Maple Avenue, police said.Upon arrival, officers found the 62-year-old on the ground and unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, initially fled northbound on College Road but returned to the scene of the crash, police said. He was cited for failure to render aid.