62-year-old man killed by vehicle in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man was killed Friday after being hit by a vehicle in west suburban Lisle.

At 10:20 p.m., the Lisle Police Department responded to reports of an accident near the area of College Road and Maple Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 62-year-old on the ground and unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, initially fled northbound on College Road but returned to the scene of the crash, police said. He was cited for failure to render aid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lislehit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
13 left homeless after Back of the Yards fire
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Pedestrian critically injured in Back of the Yards hit-and-run, police search for driver
Show More
5th positive West Nile virus sample reported in Will County
Fiesta del Sol fun continues in Pilsen
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Local K-9 a finalist for National Hero Dog Awards
More TOP STORIES News