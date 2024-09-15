Man on motorized bike critically injured in Lawndale crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The driver of a motorized bike was critically injured in a crash on the city's West Side on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1800-block of South Pulaski Road just before 10 p.m.

A 54-year-old man was heading southbound on a motorized bike when he collided with a minivan, which was turning eastbound in the intersection, police said.

The man fell off his motorized bike and suffered multiple injuries to his body. The Chicago Fire Department treated him and transported him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan remained on the scene and did not report any injuries.

Police said no citations are being issued at this time, and CPD's Major Accidents detectives are investigating.