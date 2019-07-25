Man on electric scooter hit pedestrian in Lakeview, later struck by car, police say

CHICAGO -- A 45-year-old man on an electric scooter hit a pedestrian and then was struck by a car Wednesday in Lakeview on the North Side, police said.

According to police, around approximately 5:42 p.m., the man was riding an electric scooter in the 2800 block of North Broadway when he crashed into someone on the sidewalk.

The person was not injured in the collision, police said.

RELATED: Man on electric scooter zips through rush-hour traffic in Dallas

According to police, officers saw the man riding the scooter about a block away and turned on their lights and sirens to stop him.

Police said a 28-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla pulled over to the right side of the road in response to the sirens and hit the man on the scooter.

The 45-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

He was cited for riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk.

A police source said the electric scooter was privately owned and not a rental.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewpedestrian struckscooterelectric vehiclescollision
RELATED
Chicago e-scooters bring plenty of problems 2 weeks into pilot program
Chicago Made: VeoRide E-Scooters
E-scooter injuries on the rise after launch of pilot program
Chicago's electric scooter pilot program: What you should know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News