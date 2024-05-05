Man killed, 1 other injured in Heart of Chicago shooting, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being found with a gunshot wound on the city's Southwest Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds in the 1700-block of West 18th Place around 9:15 p.m. in the Heart of Chicago, police said.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found a man, 27, and a woman, 24, with gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot to the body, and was taken to Stroger hospital where he later died.

A woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Police said a witness saw a white SUV drive off after the shooting.

No one in custody. CPD Area Three Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | Armed thieves rob Irish Nobleman Pub and its patrons in West Town in less than 1 minute: VIDEO