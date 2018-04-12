Family of man shot on Facebook Live says he opened his eyes and improving

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Devyn Holmes says doctors are keeping him sedated to allow his brain to heal after being shot in the head on Easter Sunday. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas --
The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday opened his eyes, his family said, marking another step in his recovery.

Bruce Taylor, the brother of Devyn Holmes, told Eyewitness News that Holmes opened his eyes Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, Holmes' family issued a statement through their attorney.

Shanna Hennigan issued this statement to ABC13:
Devyn is continuing to improve. Doctors ran further tests this morning and are awaiting the results. The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery. The doctors have chosen to keep him sedated so that his brain can continue to heal. His mother has not left the hospital since he was admitted (except for her appearance in court last Tuesday). She vows to remain there as long as her son is there and go home only when he goes home.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station
EMBED More News Videos

Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.



Hennigan also said that Holmes was able to breathe on his own with some support from machines.

He remains in stable condition at Ben Taub Hospital, but his family continues to ask for prayers.

Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.

Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.

Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
EMBED More News Videos

Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.



Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.

Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

She remains free on bond.

Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
EMBED More News Videos

The woman accused of shooting a man in the head on Facebook Live will be back in court Thursday morning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotfacebook liveTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Firefighter helped save man shot in head on Facebook Live
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News