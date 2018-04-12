EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3293956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.

The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday opened his eyes, his family said, marking another step in his recovery.Bruce Taylor, the brother of Devyn Holmes, told Eyewitness News that Holmes opened his eyes Wednesday morning.Earlier this week, Holmes' family issued a statement through their attorney.Hennigan also said that Holmes was able to breathe on his own with some support from machines.He remains in stable condition at Ben Taub Hospital, but his family continues to ask for prayers.Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.She remains free on bond.