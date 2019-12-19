Man stabbed at Laramie Green Line station in South Austin, Chicago police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed Thursday morning at the Laramie Green Line station in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police responded just before 8:15 a.m. to a report of a man who had been stabbed at the station, located on South Laramie Avenue and West Kinzie Street. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was on a train or on the platform when the stabbing occurred.

Harlem-bound Green Line trains were running with delays after the incident, according to the CTA.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.
