Man suspected of killing 2 people kills himself, cops say

OTTAWA, Ill. -- Police say a man suspected of killing two people in LaSalle County killed himself after officers found him at a house in Kendall County.The News-Tribune says the investigation began Friday night in Ottawa where police discovered that two people had been fatally shot. The suspect, 48-year-old Chris Stankovich, died Saturday in Plano with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.The victims were identified as 49-year-old Nicol Scolaro and 52-year-old Paul Ladue. Police say there's no threat to the general public. The shootings are under investigation.The Northwest Herald, citing court records, says Scolaro had filed for protection orders against Stankovich in 2015 and in 2019.