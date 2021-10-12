localish

Award-winning high school ensemble keeps mariachi tradition alive.

EMBED <>More Videos

Award-winning high school ensemble keeps mariachi tradition alive.

Houston, Texas -- Mariachi is more than just music. For the 25 young performers in Kinder HSPVA's Mariachi Los Pasajeros, it's a way of life - and a tradition that transcends generations.

The mariachi experience didn't start in the classroom for most of them. Many of the students learned to play at home, embracing the music their parents and grandparents grew up with.

Mariachi Los Pasajeros is known for one of the best mariachi programs in the state, securing top honors at Texas UIL State Mariachi Festival. The ensemble earned a superior Division 1 score, which is the highest rating possible. They are the only group from Houston to earn that honor.

The ensemble is made up of 25 musicians, playing guitars, guitarrns, trumpets, violins, vihuelas and harps. They frequently perform across the city at places like the Houston Public Library and at local schools.

"They know it makes a difference in people. They know it really emboldens a side of the soul of the audience," said director Antonio Roca. "Every time I hear them and I just see the reaction of the audience and they connect with them, I'm the proudest in the world."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoneducationschoolmusicktrklocalishhispanic heritagehispanic
LOCALISH
Award-winning high school ensemble keeps mariachi tradition alive.
Philadelphia Union and Subaru team up to help dogs find forever homes
Students of all abilities are welcome here
The story of Ceja Vineyards
TOP STORIES
Alleged racist protest caught on video at Chicago HS homecoming dance
Mother on autopsy 'contradictions': Jelani Day organs not harvested
5 businesses cited for violating Chicago mask mandate
2 charged in Harvey shootout with off-duty police officer
Travelers brace for more issues as Southwest Airlines flights canceled
IL reports 1,927 COVID cases, 12 deaths
Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach
Show More
Sox fan gets Leury Garcia tattoo after promise on Twitter
New video shows attacker stab security guard inside NYC Apple Store
Gabby Petito's autopsy results expected today
Al Capone pistol, other auction items go for at least $3M
White Sox look to even ALDS against Astros in Game 4
More TOP STORIES News