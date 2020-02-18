flu

Pennsylvania 2nd grader dies from flu complications

BROOMALL, Pa. -- The Marple Newtown School District in Pennsylvania is mourning the loss of one of their own after the flu claimed the life of an elementary student.

The school district sent a note out to the community, alerting them of Matthew Wzorek's passing.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of one of our students, Matthew Wzorek, who attended 2nd grade at Worrall Elementary School," said the district. "Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement."

The district says he died Sunday night from complications surrounding the flu.

Counselors and support staff will be available at the school in the coming days.

Read the letter to the Marple Newtown School District Community:

"It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of one of our students, Matthew Wzorek, who attended 2nd grade at Worrall Elementary School. Matthew passed away unexpectedly last evening from complications surrounding influenza.

Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement.

Loss can be difficult for us to process, especially when it is sudden. We may experience a range of emotions. At this difficult time, we must focus our compassion and support on Matthew's family and the students and staff at Worrall. We have invited district counselors and other support personnel to be at Worrall, as needed, to help our school community with the loss of Matthew.

Please keep Matthew, his parents, and older brother Jacob, in your thoughts and prayers."

Sincerely,
Tina Kane, Ed.D.
