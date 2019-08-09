'Masked person' reported at St. Charles Walmart was using a 'medical device': police

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Reports of a masked person that prompted an evacuation Friday at a Walmart in west suburban St. Charles turned out to be a person using a "medical device," authorities said.St. Charles police were called at 10:09 a.m. with reports that a male wearing a mask to conceal his face had entered the store at 150 Smith Road, according to a statement form the department.Store management evacuated the building as a precautionary measure and officers from St. Charles, Geneva and West Chicago responded to the scene, police said. Further investigation revealed the person was "wearing a medical device due to recent medical treatment."The store has since been cleared.The reports came less than a week after a gunman killed 20 people and injured 26 others at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.