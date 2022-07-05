I-Team

'Screaming out for help': Highland Park shooting suspect's social media littered with hatred

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected Highland Park shooter's social media littered with hatred

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has learned Highland Park parade shooting person of interest Robert "Bobby" Crimo III's extensive online profile was littered with violence, hatred and signs he struggles with mental health issues.

ABC7 has chosen not to show Crimo's social media posts, which have been removed since the mass shooting.

ABC News National Security Contributor John Cohen joined ABC7 to discuss the content.

SEE ALSO | Highland Park parade shooting suspect planned for weeks; gun legally purchased, authorities say

"This individual wasn't crying out for help. He was screaming out for help. He had a fascination with violence," said Cohen, who is also the former Counterterrorism Coordinator and Acting Undersecretary for Intelligence at the Department Of Homeland Security.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue tracks and analyzes extremist chatter online. The group's read on Crimo, based on his numerous social media posts across nine different platforms, is this:

He was entrenched in a number of toxic digital subcultures, where he had a significant following.

Videos of what appears to be a portion of the Highland Park July 4th parade route were posted by him 10 months before the shooting.

He appears to be fascinated with death, creating videos that portrayed mass shootings and his own demise.

Based on his posts, they believe he had been planning the shooting for some time.

"This individual not only had quite a bit of content that related to violent activity, but he also seemed to be very much into symbology ,which means he incorporated into his online content, a variety of symbols."

RELATED | Highland Park parade shooting: Witnesses describe chaos after 7 killed, 39 injured

Crimo created and posted his own symbol online. It looks similar to one used by a hate group.

"This is something that should have easily been flagged with the algorithms through social media companies. It wasn't flagged and went on for weeks. So right there, it tells me there's an opportunity for improvement. And I would love to see law enforcement working with social media to prevent that these things," said former U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Inspector Ed Farrell, who also owns Silver Star Protection Group.

Crimo also appears to be an amateur rapper. Some of his songs focus on death and dying. Since the shooting, his online music has been removed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkdeadly shootingfatal shootingsocial mediamass shootingi teampoliceiteam4th of julyparade4th of july eventshootingactive shooterjuly 4th
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Consumers increase credit card usage amid inflation
Chicago man pleads guilty to Capitol attack charges
Minimum wage in Chicago, Cook County increases
Plainfield family almost loses $11K in 'grandchild scam'
TOP STORIES
Highland Park shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Highland Park parade shooting victims ID'd
Man shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's worker: prosecutors
Highland Park victims describe seeing alleged gunman on roof
Tornado Warning in effect for McHenry County on top of extreme heat
Taika Waititi talks new Marvel movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'
Teen shot, killed on North Side, Chicago police say
Show More
71 shot, 8 killed in July 4 weekend violence: CPD
Witnesses describe chaos after 7 killed, 39 injured in Highland Park
Man offers up service dog after shooting in Highland Park, IL
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
COVID Update: IL reports 644 new cases, 2 deaths
More TOP STORIES News