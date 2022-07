Highland Park parade shooting: Witnesses describe chaos after 6 killed, 31 injured

EMBED >More News Videos Highland Park Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force announced Robert E. Crimo III is in custody after the Highland Park parade shooting.

VIDEO: People flee as shots fired at Highland Park parade

EMBED >More News Videos Video from a Highland Park parade shooting witness shows people fleeing as shots are fired.

WATCH: Suburban parade shooting witnesses describe fleeing from gunfire, hiding children

EMBED >More News Videos Highland Park parade shooting witnesses described fleeing from gunfire and hiding their children.

WATCH | 'Bodies were blown up by AR-15s': Dr. David Baum describes parade shooting

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. David Baum witness the Highland Park parade shooting. "Their bodies were blown up by AR-15s," he said.

WATCH: Witnesses describe scene of deadly shooting

EMBED >More News Videos Witnesses described the scene of the deadly Highland Park parade shooting.

WATCH: Rep. Brad Schneider speaks on Highland Park parade shooting

EMBED >More News Videos Rep. Brad Schneider spoke with ABC7 after a deadly Highland Park parade shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Witnesses to the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park described a scene of chaos and disbelief.They said as soon as the gunfire started, people began running for their lives.Six people and more than 30 were injured after a shooter opened fire on the parade from a rooftop around 10 a.m. Monday.Law enforcement said the shooting appeared to be random. Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo, III was identified as a person of interest in the shooting, and was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m.Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots."I thought it was the navy saluting the flag with rifles but then I saw people running, I picked up my son and started running. I ran to one of the buildings, I tried to break glass into get in with my son and I couldn't break it," said Alexander, a witness. "It was horrible. When I went back there were a few people shot on the ground... There was no target... it was shooting whoever."Those in the area were urged to stay inside and remain alert and calm. Some mandatory evacuations were taking place."You're not safe anymore, you're not going wanna take your kids to a large gathering. And you're always going to have that. Like when you get a in a car accident, traumatic," Alexander said.One witness said "it looked like a war zone," and he was almost trampled in the stampede after the shots were fired."This should not happen in our country," Paul Chesler said."All I thought about was getting my daughter to safety, I ran with her, we went to the nearest McDonalds and she lost her shoe along the way, she was scared, all I just wanted was her to be safe," said Armani Garcia. "She was in front of walker brothers, she was gonna come sit next to us. I'll have the girls cross over. They never made it across. The parade was going on and that's when everything happened."For three hours, Donald Johnson hid in a gas station."There were six or seven children crying their eyes out, and the mothers finally got them settled down by singing 'The Wheels On The Bus Go Round and Round,'" he said.State Sen. Julie Morrison said she was about a block away from the shooting."We heard gunshots that I kind of thought it was fireworks, then all of a sudden this wave of people starts running back towards us screaming, crying, hysterical, carrying their kids," Morrison said.In the aftermath of the shooting, police patrolled the area with rifles.U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider said he and his campaign team were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting began."My team and I are safe and secure," he said. "Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"A woman who was at the parade with her family said her best friend's sister was among those shot."People screaming and running, it was just really traumatizing and scary," she said. "All I thought about was getting my daughter to safety. I ran with her. We went to the nearest McDonalds. She lost her shoe along the way, my daughter. She was scared. All I want is her to be safe."Ariel Rotbol was walking in the parade with a state representative when she heard the gunshots."It was a war scene," Rotbol said. "People just in hysteria. We saw the helicopter, the cars, Homeland Security coming in. In Highland Park, we have not experienced this yet and I don't think anybody obviously thought this is what was going to happen today and it is just hard to fathom."Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted, "My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected."In a full statement, he said:During a press conference later, he added, "it is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the following statement on the shooting:Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle released a statement, saying,