Police questioning person of interest in deadly Highland Park parade shooting, authorities say

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting that left five people dead and dozens other injured was taken into custody in Lake Forest after an hours-long manhunt Monday night.The person of interest, identified by police as Robert Crimo III, 22, remains in custody Tuesday morning.ABC News has learned that Crimo is being questioned and his social media posts are being examined.Crimo's arrest came more than eight hours after the rampage.Cell phone video captured the sound of gunfire during Highland Park's July 4th parade.Police said the gunman was perched atop a roof, firing at parade goerswho had gathered to celebrate the holiday."Everyone was basically running, screaming, "There's a shooter! There's a shooter!" witness Mary Ann Sendik said.Officials said at least six people were killed and more than 30 injured...Parade-goers were seen taking cover anywhere they could."On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said.By mid-afternoon, police identified Crimo as a person of interest.A third of a mile from the shooting scene, SWAT officers camped out at a home allegedly connected to Crimo.At about 6:30 p.m., a North Chicago police officer spotted 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III at Route 41 and Buckley Road, police said.There was a brief pursuit, but the vehicle was stopped at Westleigh Road and Route 41 in Lake Forest.Crimo was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to the Highland Park Police Department, sources told ABC7.Crimo is from the area. Some witnesses to the carnage told ABC7 Crimo lived in Highland Park. He has ties to Rockford, De Kalb and Elgin."I've definitely heard his name before. I know that he's a Highland Park resident, and went to Highland Park High School," said Lauren Sachs, who witnessed the shooting.The father of the person of interest had previously run for Mayor of Highland Park in 2019, according to three individuals who knew him and public news reporting from the time.The father, Robert Crimo Jr., was defeated by incumbent Mayor Nancy Rotering, according to ABC7 election results, and only received 28% of the vote.A local business owner in Highland Park who grew up with Crimo Jr., the father, told ABC News that he was "trying his hardest to help his community" but "probably didn't have that much of a chance."Residents are still in shock at everything that transpired."Thinking about seeing all of my students at the parade, today, and just knowing this is something that they witnessed that they will have to process and go through - it's sickening," witness Lauren Sachs said.