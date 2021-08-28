Former child actor found dead near his PA college campus; cause of death under investigation

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. -- Matthew Mindler, the former child actor best known for acting alongside Paul Rudd in the 2011 feature "Our Idiot Brother," was found dead Saturday morning, his university confirmed in a statement.

The cause of death is under investigation, but authorities did describe it as an "unintended death."

The 19-year-old, a first-year student at Millerville University in Pennsylvania, was last seen Tuesday night walking from his residence hall.



His body was found four days later in Manor Township near the Millerville campus, which is located about 75 miles west of Philadelphia.

"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," an email from the university reads.

Actor Matthew Mindler attends The Cinema Society & Altoids screening of The Weinstein Company's "Our Idiot Brother" at 1 MiMA Tower on August 22, 2011, in New York City.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage



"Our Idiot Brother," starred Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. Mindler played River, the son of Liz (Emily Mortimer) and Dylan (Steve Coogan) "who is heavily controlled by his parents and therefore unable to express himself," according to Variety.

He's also credited for a role on the long-running soap opera "As The World Turns," according to IMDb.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaactormovie newscelebrity deathsu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lyons brothers claim mother, sister buried in backyard: police
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Grubhub, DoorDash misled restaurants, customers: Chicago
Mom has message about COVID vaccine after 3-month coma
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
14 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Ida will become major Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours
Show More
Teen charged in brazen murder of Hegewisch grandmother
Get vaccinated or get fired: Mayor defends Chicago vaccine mandate
School supplies needed for local homeless, foster children
Loretto Hospital under investigation for potential misuse of assets
Chicago Weather: Humid, very hot Saturday
More TOP STORIES News