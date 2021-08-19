West Loop hit-and-run leaves community leader May Toy facing long recovery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Loop community leader is facing a long recovery after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.It happened Sunday in the 1200-block of West Van Buren Street, just north of the Eisenhower Expressway.May Toy, the President of the Skinner Park Advisory Council and a longtime neighborhood resident, was left with a broken hip and serious internal injuries.Police are still looking for the driver."She's very lucky to be alive," friend Ryan Rapenport said. "So, to that person I would say, come forward. Do the right thing."Toy's friends started a GoFundMe effort for her medical bills, which has already raised more than $16,000.