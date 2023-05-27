Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing are joining forces once again on Memorial Day weekend for the classic Chicago street festival, Mayfestiversary.

Mayfestiversary brews up fun for a great cause this Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing are joining forces once again Memorial Day weekend for the classic Chicago Street festival, Mayfestiversary. The fest celebrates with unique beers, food trucks, pop-ups and live music.

A $5 suggested donation will benefit the Friendship Center, a local food pantry that's been providing groceries and other resources for North Side residents facing hunger for more than 50 years.

Since partnering with the Friendship Center in 2018, Mayfestiversary donations have provided the equivalent of more than a million meals. Looking to raise $40,000, equivalent to 300,000 meals, this year, the fest will include special craft beer tapping's, as well as standby favorites, from both breweries throughout the weekend.

People of all ages and dogs are welcome. The festival is located between Begyle and Dovetail, at the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenue in the Ravenswood Corridor.

Live Music Line-up

Saturday, May 27

11:30 a.m. Wiggleworms

12:30 p.m. Alpine Thunder

2:00 p.m. The Box Band

3:00 p.m. Daisychain

4:30 p.m. Fueled By Emo

6:00 p.m. Little Wink (Best of The 90s) 8:00 p.m. The Funk Crusaders

Sunday, May 28

11:30 a.m. Wiggleworms

12:30 p.m. The Last Drop

2:00 p.m. The Alright Maybes

3:30 p.m. Shukin And The Ramblers

5:00 p.m. The King of Mars

7:00 p.m. Yacht Rock-ettes

Food Trucks and Pop-Ups

All Belgium Belgian waffles

Beard & Belly Sausages

Bad Johnny's Wood-fired pizza

Dnermen German kebabs

Happy Lobster Lobster rolls

El Zorro Tacos Tacos

Mac Dynamite Mac & Cheese

Yum Dum Dumplings