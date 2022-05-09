Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans, those seeking abortions from neighboring states

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city will invest $500,000 to support access to reproductive healthcare for Chicagoans and patients seeking abortions from neighboring states that could outlaw the procedure if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.
The announcement came after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices appear to have voted to effectively overturn the 1973 landmark abortion precedent set in Roe v. Wade.
The "Justice For All Pledge" fund includes access to transportation, lodging, care and, if necessary, safe and legal access to an abortion procedure, Lightfoot's office said in a statement, adding that the investment is part of Chicago's plan to "be a safe haven for all who are unjustly denied the resources and opportunities they deserve."
"All people, regardless of race, sex, age, income, or immigration status deserve to have access to healthcare, and that includes reproductive rights and the choice to decide over their own bodies," Lightfoot said.
The pledge also includes commitments to "protect and increase access for all safe reproductive, obstetric, and gynecological healthcare" and "build capacity for anti-racist leadership" while addressing "racial and health disparities experienced by people of color." The pledge specifically cites higher rates of maternal and infant mortality experienced by Black women in Chicago.
Lightfoot's office added that if someone is seeking support and services, the OneChiFam website provides trusted resources and information about sexual and reproductive health and includes an Online Resource Finder. CDPH also hosts a digital community directory as part of its OneChiFam resource page. Anyone can use this directory to search by zip code, category or keyword.
