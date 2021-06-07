Chicago Auto Show 2021 returns to McCormick Place during summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place this summer.The summer Auto Show will run from July 15 to the 19, and you'll have to get timed entry tickets online ahead of time. It will be worth it, because after this year, they're most likely to return to a February show.This year, the show will have a festival atmosphere. The Chicago Auto Show Street Fest will feature food trucks, breweries and music."This is going to be great. We're so excited, you know, take advantage of the fact that we're in July, and so, we decided to do a street festival for the first four nights of the show," said Dave Sloan, general manager at Chicago Auto Show.The special edition auto show will be indoors and outdoors. During the day, test drives will take place outdoors, according to Sloan."We're still signing them up, I can't tell you exactly how many, but it's gonna be quite a few more, maybe double the outdoor test drives we had in the past in February," he said.In the evening, those cars will be put on display, and Indiana Avenue will be turned into a festival. There will also be plenty of test tracks; Camp Jeep, a fan favorite, will back with its indoor test track, but Ford will also build two new outdoor test tracks."First we're going to have our Built to Electrify, featuring all our electric vehicles," said Tiffany Florczak, business development specialist for Ford. "Second, we're going to have our Bronco Built West experience featuring our whole Bronco family."