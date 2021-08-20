Vaccine at McDonald's: Chicago franchisee offers COVID shots at some South Side locations

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

Englewood neighborhood lags behind others in vaccination rates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered when people order at some Chicago McDonald's restaurants.A South Side franchise owner is teaming up with city health officials to help convince hesitant customers to get vaccinated.Serving up fries inside and vaccines outside, Yolanda Travis knew her three restaurants would be prefect locations to get more people vaccinated."A lot of people don't like to leave the community so I said, how can I make this available to people within my community around my restaurants," she explained.After reaching out to the Chicago Department of Public Health, Travis is hosting her 3rd vaccine event with CDPH. Thursday's location was at her very busy 47th & Cottage Grove restaurant."That is a blessing, if she didn't think of it, I would never have did it because I was not going to go searching for a place to get it," said Quintin Johnson, who received her first dose.Johnson, 61, got off the bus right in front of the restaurant and was met by one of the many vaccine recruiters working the corners, shouting "Vaccine shot, come get the vaccine shot."Joyce Miller was walking home when she was talked into getting the shot. Fear and believing false rumors about the vaccine is why the 64-year-old waited until now."I had no intentions of doing it, then my kids kept saying Mama, then I couldn't get the hugs, I couldn't be around them," Miller said after receiving her first dose.While the Biden administration announced boosters for all Americans 8 months after their first dose, Chicago's Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday the city will continue to focus on getting people their first shots - especially in African American neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.CDPH Public Health Administrator Antonio King worked the drive-thru line talking some people into getting the shot."For areas we know there is a deficit in the community, we come out and those numbers have risen," King said.Yolanda Travis will continue to hold future McDonalds events until the vaccination numbers in her community keep rising. Besides the convenience, a couple incentives always help. On Thursday, the newly-vaccinated walked away with a $25 gift card from the city and a McDonald's free lunch.