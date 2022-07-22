lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $660M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Jackpot prize is 3rd largest in Mega Millions history
EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot at $660M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever is up for grabs in Friday night's drawing.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

The jackpot now stands a $660 million, with a cash option of $376.9 million.

There was no winner for last Tuesday's drawing, when the jackpot was at $530 million.

The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 25.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018
2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021
3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012
4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013
5. $543 million - California, July 2018

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mega Millions drawing yields no jackpot winner; prize grows to $630M
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight
TOP STORIES
Worker fatally shot at restaurant service window on West Side
Zombie foreclosures: Homeowners stuck with major fines from city
Stabbing reported on CTA Red Line in Old Town
Chicago man found guilty in deadly Minnesota road rage shooting
Calls for suburban city employee to be fired after using racial slur
Police board opts to not fire CPD cop who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
Show More
Northwestern, U of C among 10 most expensive colleges in US
Bodycam video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old released
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Chicago Weather: Sunshine, clouds mix Friday
More TOP STORIES News