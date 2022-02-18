Melodie Gliniewicz, widow of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, pleads guilty to deceptive practices

As part of a plea agreement, all other counts against her have been dropped. Gliniewicz is scheduled to be sentenced April 12.
Gliniewicz is accused of helping her husband, Joe, funnel money from the Fox Lake Youth Explorers Program to fund a lavish lifestyle. Investigators said the funds were used by the couple to pay for movie tickets, more than 400 restaurant charges and a 2014 Hawaiian vacation.
Joe Gliniewicz committed suicide in 2015, when he bought his scam would be found out. He staged the shooting to make himself look like a hero. But the public found out it was all a cover up.
