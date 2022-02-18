Melodie Gliniewicz, widow of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, pleads guilty to deceptive practices

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Melodie Gliniewicz (FILE)

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of a disgraced police lieutenant from north suburban Fox Lake, pleaded guilty in court Friday to one count of deceptive practices, a class 4 felony.

As part of a plea agreement, all other counts against her have been dropped. Gliniewicz is scheduled to be sentenced April 12.

Gliniewicz is accused of helping her husband, Joe, funnel money from the Fox Lake Youth Explorers Program to fund a lavish lifestyle. Investigators said the funds were used by the couple to pay for movie tickets, more than 400 restaurant charges and a 2014 Hawaiian vacation.

RELATED: Judge: Texts, emails between ex-Fox Lake police lieutenant, widow to remain confidential

Joe Gliniewicz committed suicide in 2015, when he bought his scam would be found out. He staged the shooting to make himself look like a hero. But the public found out it was all a cover up.

Stay tuned to ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for more on this breaking news story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fox lakecourtembezzlementpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snowstorm blankets area; Vehicles stranded on I-65 for hours
Appellate court dismisses Pritzker school mask mandate appeal
100-car pile-up near El Paso, Illinois shuts down I-39
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Teen charged with 11-year-old in armed carjacking
CPD officer charged with punching man who allegedly shot at cops
Judge sentences ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Show More
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
9 Republicans ousted from Illinois House for not wearing masks
FDA warns about certain baby formulas
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, still windy Friday
More TOP STORIES News