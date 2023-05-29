The Field of the Fallen in Cary, Illinois honored service members killed in line of duty on Memorial Day 2023.

Memorial Day: Field of the Fallen in Cary honors Illinois service members killed in line of duty

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- Each one of the flags represents a life lost serving our country.

They are sons and daughters who made the ultimate sacrifices. On this Memorial Day, we remember one life in particular, gone far too soon.

A single solemn bell tolled across a green field peppered with American flags as the names of more than 350 Illinois service members killed in the line of duty were kept alive.

"There's kids that are 18 years old in this field when you walk through here," said Aaron Stain with the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois. "Our motto and the reason we do this is a soldier dies twice: once when they're killed in action, and once when they are forgotten. Our mission is to make sure they are not forgotten."

The Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois is honoring these fallen heroes this Memorial Day for the 11th year in a row.

"Each flag represents a person who fought for our freedom," Stain said.

Stain is the group's president, and said the flags honor lives lost starting in the Gulf Conflict through the present.

"We're doing a vigil for them. Every hour on the hour, we're reading names six to eight at a time to make sure every name is read and to make sure every soldier gets their moment of silence," Stain said. "These guys didn't do it for accolades, they didn't do it to be heroes. They did it because that was their duty that they were called to do, and they need to be remembered for doing their everyday job."

Gurnee's Kirk Morris is remembering his son, Marine Corps Private First Class Geoffrey Morris.

"Every single one of these people had a life, full life, just like you and I do every day. But, their lives were cut short," Kirk said. "Look at the names down there and see how short their lives were. They didn't have to take the tough road, they didn't have to take the road less traveled. But, they did."

Geoffrey was deployed to Iraq, and was a Humvee gunner. He was killed in combat at 19 years old on April 4, 2004.

"He said, 'Dad, I want to join the Marine Corps. They are the best of the best, and I want to be a part of that. I know that I am the best I will ever be today,'" Kirk said.

His father said he will never forget that haunting door knock at 1:30 a.m.

"When I get to the front door, I see three men in blues. It wasn't okay. It just wasn't okay," Kirk said.

As the country pauses this weekend, Kirk has a reminder for all of us: never take what we have for granted.

"Enjoy the BBQ. It's not a happy Memorial Day; it is a memorable Memorial Day and it needs to stay that way," Kirk said.

Sean Cleveland brought his family to the memorial to pay their respects.

"It kind of takes you back. It's such a cool sight seeing all of the flags flying. It just kind of puts things in perspective," Cleveland said.

The closing ceremony at this year's Field of Flags begins at 5 p.m.