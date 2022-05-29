National Weather Service warns of unsafe swimming, boating conditions in Chicago area

Southerly winds will generate high waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong, life-threatening rip currents, NWS said in a Tweet. The windy weather will also create hazardous boating conditions.
There is a high swim risk in Lake County through Sunday, NWS said. The threat extends south for the rest of the Illinois lakeshore as well.
NWS recommended staying out of the water and obeying posted signs and closures. Avoid piers, breakwaters and lakeshore trails, NWS added.
