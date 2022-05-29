National Weather Service warns of unsafe swimming, boating conditions in Chicago area

Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Co, IL lakeshore today as strong southerly winds will generate high waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong rip currents. This threat does extend south for the rest of the IL lakeshore as well. Stay out of the water in these areas. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/UF2s0sGwV7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 29, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions in the Chicago area Sunday.Southerly winds will generate high waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong, life-threatening rip currents, NWS said in a Tweet. The windy weather will also create hazardous boating conditions.There is a high swim risk in Lake County through Sunday, NWS said. The threat extends south for the rest of the Illinois lakeshore as well.NWS recommended staying out of the water and obeying posted signs and closures. Avoid piers, breakwaters and lakeshore trails, NWS added.