ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights has traditionally hosted a parade of 3,000 marchers with thousands of viewers.
This year, there will be a parade, which steps off at 9:30 a.m., and a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The parade ends at Memorial Park on Chestnut and Fremont Streets. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the festivities.
SEE ALSO | 'It's tough out there': Your Memorial Day BBQ will cost a lot more this year
The village also will have a Silver Star Pinning Ceremony followed by a reading of the names of fallen heroes. Parking is free in Arlington Heights parking lots on Memorial Day 2022.
For more information, click here.
Arlington Heights hosts Memorial Day parade, 103rd annual tribute to fallen heroes
MEMORIAL DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News