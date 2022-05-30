memorial day

﻿Arlington Heights hosts Memorial Day parade, 103rd annual tribute to fallen heroes

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
North suburb hosts Memorial Day parade, tribute to fallen heroes

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights has traditionally hosted a parade of 3,000 marchers with thousands of viewers.

This year, there will be a parade, which steps off at 9:30 a.m., and a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The parade ends at Memorial Park on Chestnut and Fremont Streets. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the festivities.

The village also will have a Silver Star Pinning Ceremony followed by a reading of the names of fallen heroes. Parking is free in Arlington Heights parking lots on Memorial Day 2022.

For more information, click here.
