﻿Arlington Heights hosts Memorial Day parade, 103rd annual tribute to fallen heroes

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights has traditionally hosted a parade of 3,000 marchers with thousands of viewers.This year, there will be a parade, which steps off at 9:30 a.m., and a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The parade ends at Memorial Park on Chestnut and Fremont Streets. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the festivities.The village also will have a Silver Star Pinning Ceremony followed by a reading of the names of fallen heroes. Parking is free in Arlington Heights parking lots on Memorial Day 2022.