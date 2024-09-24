Memorial service held for unhoused people who died in past year, including Blue Line shooting victim

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial service was held Tuesday to remember people experiencing homelessness who have died in the past year.

The annual service is organized by the Evanston-based Connections for the Homeless, who say those who are unhoused are often overlooked, misunderstood and mistreated.

"People look past you. They don't look at you. They don't engage with you. They're afraid of you," said CEO Betty Bogg.

Among those remembered was Margaret Miller Johnson, one of four people killed in a mass shooting on a Blue Line train earlier in September. That attack highlights the dangers facing the city's unhoused residents, who are increasingly turning to trains and other public spaces for shelter.

"it's terrifying to think that the one place that you thought maybe you'd be OK, you're definitely not OK," Bogg said.

Johnson first came to Connections six years ago, when she was living in a truck with her husband. Her sisters were present for the memorial, as were family members of nearly 20 people being remembered at the service.

Organizers said they will continue to work tirelessly for those who are most vulnerable.

"We believe we can solve homelessness one person at a time and we want to ensure we're helping people believe that as well," said Board President Monte Dillard.

Normally this memorial service is private, but Connections for the Homeless invited media to a portion of the event in hopes that the exposure puts the focus on the humanity of those they serve and helps erase the stigma associated with homelessness.