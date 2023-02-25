'Black People Breathe' offers tools to help Black people heal from race-based trauma

"Black People Breathe" offers tools to help Black people with mental health and healing from race-based trauma.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite decades of progress, racism continues to affect the mental health of Black Americans. This often results in a wide range of health problems, including high blood pressure, heart issues and depression.

According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, Black adults in the United States are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress and sadness. However, only one in three Black adults with mental illness receive treatment.

Zee Clarke is the author of "Black People Breathe."

This immersive and beautifully illustrated guide aims to help people of color heal from racial trauma, using vital tools such as mindfulness, meditation and breathwork.

Whether it is microaggressions, racial profiling, or not feeling seen or heard, "Black People Breathe" takes an inclusive approach to mindfulness, centering and validating the experiences of anyone who has suffered from racial injustice.