WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
pedestrian struck

Metra UP-W trains delayed after pedestrian struck near Melrose Park

Metra train schedule affected by incident

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, February 20, 2023 1:33PM
Metra UP-W trains stopped near Melrose Park after pedestrian struck
EMBED <>More Videos

Metra Union Pacific-West trains are stopped near Melrose Park after a pedestrian was hit, the commuter rail said.

MELROSE PARK, Ill. -- Metra Union Pacific-West trains were stopped Monday morning near Melrose Park after a train hit a pedestrian, the commuter rail said.

Metra tweeted just before 6:20 a.m. that Train No. 14 hit a pedestrian, and inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Melrose Park.

The person's condition was not immediately available.

RELATED: Chicago Metra rolls out new real-time train-tracking website for riders

Metra riders are asked to take the BNSF or Milwaukee West lines as alternate options.

Trains 19, 38, 21, 42 and 34 were not expected to run, as a result of the incident.

Trains began moving again just after 7:20 a.m., but extensive delays are expected.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW