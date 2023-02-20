Metra UP-W trains delayed after pedestrian struck near Melrose Park

Metra Union Pacific-West trains are stopped near Melrose Park after a pedestrian was hit, the commuter rail said.

MELROSE PARK, Ill. -- Metra Union Pacific-West trains were stopped Monday morning near Melrose Park after a train hit a pedestrian, the commuter rail said.

Metra tweeted just before 6:20 a.m. that Train No. 14 hit a pedestrian, and inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Melrose Park.

The person's condition was not immediately available.

Metra riders are asked to take the BNSF or Milwaukee West lines as alternate options.

Trains 19, 38, 21, 42 and 34 were not expected to run, as a result of the incident.

Trains began moving again just after 7:20 a.m., but extensive delays are expected.

