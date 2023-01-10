Chicago Metra rolls out new real-time train-tracking website for riders

System enables easier Metra schedule viewing, improved communication, as well, commuter rail says

Wondering when your Chicago Metra train will actually arrive? Now the commuter ail is offering real-time train-tracking with new software.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra started the rollout of a new real-time train-tracking website Tuesday, the commuter rail said.

MetraTracker.com lets customers see exactly where their trains are and when they'll reach the stations, Metra said.

It also makes it easier to view schedules.

The new $26.7 million train tracking system from Clever Devices of Woodbury, New York, required the installation of new GPS tracking devices and other equipment on more than 1,000 railcars and in 238 stations, Metra said.

The system has other features that will improve communications, too.

RELATED: New CTA bus schedule released for many bus routes to improve service, improve tracker

The new train tracking equipment is currently being installed on Union Pacific, SWS and BNSF trains, and tracking on those lines will increase as the rollout is completed this year.

The system has other features that will improve communications.