Metra saw delays near Northbrook following incident with Amtrak train

Metra Alert MD-N - Inbound and outbound trains cleared to proceed on main track #2. Inbound trains will proceed first followed by outbounds. Moderate to extensive delays. Amtrak struck a pedestrian — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 21, 2019

Metra Alert MD-N - Train #2152 sched. to depart Deerfield at 6:20 PM - Will originate at Northbrook due to earlier Amtrak pedestrian incident. Train #2154 accommodating — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 21, 2019

Hiawatha Service Train 335 is currently stopped west of Glenview (GLN) due to a trespasser incident. Updates to come. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019

UPDATE: Hiawatha Train 339 will run today. Trains 337 and 338 are canceled with alternate transportation. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019

UPDATE: Train 335 is back on the move and is operating about 2 hours 10 minutes late. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra riders saw some delays on the Milwaukee District North line near Northbrook Wednesday afternoon, due to an incident with an Amtrak train.Several Metra trains didn't depart as scheduled because of the incident, railway officials announced on Twitter.Amtrak announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that Hiawatha Service Train 335 is stopped west of Glenview due to a "trespasser incident."Amtrak cancelled Hiawatha Trains 337 and 338 because of the incident.The train resumed service roughly two hours later.