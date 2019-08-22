Metra saw delays near Northbrook following incident with Amtrak train

(FILE)

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra riders saw some delays on the Milwaukee District North line near Northbrook Wednesday afternoon, due to an incident with an Amtrak train.



Several Metra trains didn't depart as scheduled because of the incident, railway officials announced on Twitter.



Amtrak announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that Hiawatha Service Train 335 is stopped west of Glenview due to a "trespasser incident."



Amtrak cancelled Hiawatha Trains 337 and 338 because of the incident.



The train resumed service roughly two hours later.

