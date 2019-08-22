Metra saw delays near Northbrook following incident with Amtrak train

Metra Alert MD-N - Inbound and outbound trains cleared to proceed on main track #2. Inbound trains will proceed first followed by outbounds. Moderate to extensive delays. Amtrak struck a pedestrian— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 21, 2019
Several Metra trains didn't depart as scheduled because of the incident, railway officials announced on Twitter.
Metra Alert MD-N - Train #2152 sched. to depart Deerfield at 6:20 PM - Will originate at Northbrook due to earlier Amtrak pedestrian incident. Train #2154 accommodating— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 21, 2019
Amtrak announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that Hiawatha Service Train 335 is stopped west of Glenview due to a "trespasser incident."
Hiawatha Service Train 335 is currently stopped west of Glenview (GLN) due to a trespasser incident. Updates to come.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019
Amtrak cancelled Hiawatha Trains 337 and 338 because of the incident.
UPDATE: Hiawatha Train 339 will run today. Trains 337 and 338 are canceled with alternate transportation.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019
The train resumed service roughly two hours later.
UPDATE: Train 335 is back on the move and is operating about 2 hours 10 minutes late.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019