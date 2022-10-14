Metra UP-NW train hits CTA bus in Norwood Park, no injuries reported

A Metra UP-NW train struck a CTA bus on the Far Northwest Side Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra UP-NW train struck a CTA bus on the Far Northwest Side Thursday.

CTA said the bus was clipped by the Metra train at Nagle and Northwest Highway. Officials said there was one passenger plus the driver on the bus.

No injuries were initially reported, though Chicago fire officials said the driver was taken to Lutheran General Hospital to be checked out with a back ache.

CTA is investigating the circumstances of the crash. Metra UP-NW trains were standing and then delayed for several hours.