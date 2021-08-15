magnificent mile

'Meet Me on The Mile' series on Michigan Ave includes free concerts, car show

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
'Meet Me on The Mile' on Michigan Ave includes concerts, car show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a more live music on Chicago's Mag Mile Sunday.

It is the second event in the "Meet Me on The Mile" series on Michigan Avenue. Highlights include a classic car show and live music from a variety of performers.


The Jack Macklin Quartet will be playing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Garden Plaza of the former John Hancock building. An Indonesian gamelan performance will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Court.


The shows are free, and the celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. between Pearson Street and Chicago Avenue.
