'Meet Me on The Mile' series on Michigan Ave includes free concerts, car show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a more live music on Chicago's Mag Mile Sunday.It is the second event in the "Meet Me on The Mile" series on Michigan Avenue. Highlights include a classic car show and live music from a variety of performers.The Jack Macklin Quartet will be playing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Garden Plaza of the former John Hancock building. An Indonesian gamelan performance will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Court.The shows are free, and the celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. between Pearson Street and Chicago Avenue.