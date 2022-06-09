semi crash

US 20 crash shuts down roadway in Michigan City after semi spills scrap metal, auto parts

Semi rolled over, blocking traffic, Michigan City and LaPorte County police said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Michigan City roads closed after semi spills scrap metal, auto parts

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A semitrailer carrying scrap metal and auto parts rolled over in northwest Indiana Thursday morning, causing police to shut down roadways in the area.

Michigan City and LaPorte County police said the truck crashed sometime before 7 a.m. at U.S. 20 and S.R. 212 in Michigan City.

Everything is shut down in all directions around the intersection after part of the truck's load spilled on the roadway, police said.

RELATED: I-80 crash: Semi rolls over in Will County with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside

There were no major injuries, and police did not have an estimate for when the intersection would be reopened.

S.R. 212 was already shut down between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 due to ongoing construction.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigan citysemi crashtruck crashroad closure
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEMI CRASH
Semi driver OK after traveling down 60-foot hill in Libertyville
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
Peotone road closed after 1 killed, diesel leak, fire officials say
2 semis clip same Joliet viaduct in just over an hour
TOP STORIES
Video shows CTA rider pulling electrocuted man off CTA tracks
Stepfather guilty after restaurant employee asks boy if he needs help
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized but 'talking and alert'
Show More
Oak Lawn father charged with murder after 8-week-old baby dies
Animals missing after vandals break-in at WI zoo
Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID, data shows
Downers Grove gym coach charged with making child porn
Chicago Weather: Dry, mild Thursday
More TOP STORIES News