US 20 crash shuts down roadway in Michigan City after semi spills scrap metal, auto parts

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A semitrailer carrying scrap metal and auto parts rolled over in northwest Indiana Thursday morning, causing police to shut down roadways in the area.Michigan City and LaPorte County police said the truck crashed sometime before 7 a.m. at U.S. 20 and S.R. 212 in Michigan City.Everything is shut down in all directions around the intersection after part of the truck's load spilled on the roadway, police said.There were no major injuries, and police did not have an estimate for when the intersection would be reopened.S.R. 212 was already shut down between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 due to ongoing construction.