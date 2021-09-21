Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mico's Hot Chicken is one of the hottest restaurants in Houston, Texas where rain, heat, and even a pandemic can't keep diners away.

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.

After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.

In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.

There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.

You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.

So the question is...can you take the heat?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodworth the waitktrkrestaurantchickenlocalish
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot 'disappointed' with CPS COVID-19 testing rollout
Illinois unemployment notices from IDES cause confusion, concern
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
Palatine junior high among 18 IL National Blue Ribbon Schools
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
Thousands raised for Navy vet after broken scooter video
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
Show More
LGBTQ+ vets discharged dishonorably now eligible for benefits
IL reports 3,002 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Man hurt in River North stabbing: CPD
Chicago Travel Advisory updated with California, Puerto Rico removed
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
More TOP STORIES News