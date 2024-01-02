1-year deadline approaching for many Chicago migrants to apply for asylum

What is an asylum-seeker? As the Chicago migrant crisis continues, the National Immigrant Justice Center is helping arrivals with asylum applications.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Among the challenges for migrants is finding shelter for them and their families and trying to navigate a complicated legal system to seek asylum.

That asylum application must be made within a year of arriving.

"If you don't apply within one year of arriving, you miss your opportunity to apply. That's what the law says," said National Immigrant Justice Center Pro Bono Manager Ellen Miller.

Staff at the National Immigrant Justice Center have been working to help new arrivals. Thousands of asylum-seekers have already gotten information to represent themselves or representation from the center in the last year.

"If you don't comply with your immigration requirement, you could face deportation," said National Immigration Justice Center Executive Director Mary Meg McCarthy. "People are traumatized. They need some time to decompress and make sure they are safe, but at the same time, don't lose sight that they have an immigration case."

While there is a push to spread the word about the one-year asylum deadline, there is also a push to get more people, in particular, attorneys to donate their time pro bono, involved.

"Pro Bono Publico is the betterment of the community, of our society," Miller said. "We have so many pro bono attorneys say this was the best part of their legal career."

Attorneys willing to assist can find more information here.

The center's staff anticipate the need will only intensify this year with more asylum seekers approaching that the one-year deadline.