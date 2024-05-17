Chicago police investigating at least 6 overnight business break-ins, possible burglaries

Ravenswood sushi bar broken into for 2nd time this year, owner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating at least six business break-ins and possible burglaries that took place early Friday morning across the city.

The first took place just after midnight in the 7800-block of South Western Avenue on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a restaurant, and found the front glass door had been damaged. A cash register was taken, police said.

The next took place in the 4100-block of South Ashland Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a restaurant, and found the front glass door had been damaged. Money may have been taken from the register, police said.

The next took place in the 2600-block of South Halsted Street just minutes later in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a café, and found the front glass door had been damaged. Money was taken, police said.

And just minutes after that, another took place in the 2600-block of South Halsted. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a restaurant, and found the front glass door had been damaged. Money was taken from the register, police said.

At 3:05 a.m., police responded to the 1700-block of West Wilson Avenue in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood for a burglary alarm at Fin Sushi Bar. Police said a side glass window had been damaged, and a register had been tampered with.

The sushi bar's owner said four suspects were captured on surveillance video breaking in.

She said they tried to find cash, but didn't end up taking anything.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, said this isn't the first time this has happened.

"In the past, it's just like a couple times in like 13 years, but, I mean, this year it's the second time already," she said.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police saw the front glass door of a store in the 4500-block of North Ravenswood Avenue had been shattered, and money may have been taken from a register.

No one is in custody, and it was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

Chicago police are investigating.

