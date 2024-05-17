Man punched in the face at Eataly in River North, prompting large police response, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was punched in the face at the downtown Eataly marketplace on Friday morning, prompting a large police response, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Several officers, including some with long guns, responded to the River North marketplace, where CFD said there was some type of altercation around 9:30 a.m.

CFD said an ambulance took a man, who had been punched in his face, from the scene to Northwestern Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

One employee told ABC7 they were told there were possible shots fired on the second floor of the store, but Chicago police have not confirmed that information.

Carolyn Murray, a customer visiting Chicago this weekend from Crown Point, Indiana, said she was inside the store when she saw customers and staff running out in panic.

"Just as we entered the building, we saw people rushing out. We knew some kind of chaos was going on, but desperate for our coffee, we went and got in line. Then, the police and the SWAT and the heavy-duty guns were going in," Murray.

Staff were temporarily held outside. An ABC7 crew said some managers were allowed back in a few at a time around 11 a.m.

Police appeared to be blocking roadways in the area, but all roads reopened by 10:30 a.m. The store itself was still blocked off at 11 a.m. as police continue to investigate.

An officer on the scene told ABC7 that Chicago police did not find anyone shot inside the store, but they are still investigating whether any shots were fired during the altercation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

