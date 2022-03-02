Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan to be indicted on corruption charges, I-Team has learned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will be indicted on corruption charges Wednesday, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.U.S. Attorney John Lausch is slated to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They have not released any specific details about the appearance, other than to say they will be announcing an indictment in a public corruption investigation.Madigan has been under investigation as part of a federal corruption probe of ComEd where he was implicated, but not charged in a bribery and jobs scheme. The wide-ranging alleged corruption scheme involved business executives and politicians.In 2020 Madigan friend Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, top ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, the former president of the City Club were charged with bribery in a criminal case in Chicago. Madigan has wrongdoing and denied personal knowledge of the bribery scheme and said he never expected someone to be hired for a job in exchange for an action he took.Federal prosecutors charged ComEd with bribery in July 2019 in a bombshell case. It prompted a legislative probe of Madigan's dealings with ComEd. Prosecutors said ComEd admitted to rewarding "Public Official A," identified as the House speaker, with vendor contracts in exchange for favorable treatment in the general assembly.The former Illinois House Speaker from Chicago was the longest serving leader of any legislative body in US history. Madigan resigned as Illinois House Speaker in February 2021.