Family says body of missing elderly Berwyn man with Alzheimer's found

Jose Guadalupe Arevalo was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday walking out of his Berwyn home wearing a green flannel shirt, blue jeans and a hat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a missing elderly man in the western suburbs said his body has been found.

Jose Guadalupe Arevalo, 83, was last seen last week walking out of his Berwyn home. His family said he had Alzheimer's disease and was wearing only a green flannel shirt, blue jeans and a hat.

His granddaughter confirmed his body was found Tuesday morning and the family was notified by Berwyn police.

Arevalo was a mechanic for nearly 25 years in this Berwyn community. Don Lupe, as they called him, had just celebrated his 83rd birthday.

The family is thanking the public for their support in the search efforts.